Fulton Financial Corporation (“Fulton”) (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023.

In addition, Fulton announced that the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $12.81 per share (equivalent to $0.32025 per depositary share) on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on April 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 2, 2023, for the period from and including January 15, 2023 to, but excluding, April 15, 2023.

Fulton, a $26 billion Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based financial holding company, has more than 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 financial centers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

Additional information on Fulton can be found at investor.fultonbank.com.

