Liberty+Latin+America+Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) hosts its first annual Tech Summit tomorrow at the RIU Plaza in Panama City, Panama. The Company will welcome over 500 attendees under the theme “Driving Growth through Innovation”.

The Summit will focus on the critical importance of innovation in driving business opportunities and economic development across the region, as well as how the Company is improving customer experience through automated tools, developing new products, growing fixed-mobile convergence, and providing next generation B2B solutions.

Liberty Latin America will showcase its products and services, including Hybrid Cloud, Private Networks, Always On connectivity, Next-Gen Unified Communications, Video Analytics, its portfolio of 5G Handsets, and how e-SIM will be deployed across the region.

In addition, the Company will be sharing how it is preparing its fixed networks to deliver higher speeds, enhancing mobile performance through a new wireless core, and enabling IT transformation.

Aamir Hussain, Liberty Latin America’s Chief Technology and Product Officer, noted, “This first Tech Summit aligns perfectly with our company's purpose of connecting communities and changing lives. Our focus on driving growth through innovation is essential to stay ahead in today's fast-paced world. We are thrilled to showcase our cutting-edge products and solutions and learn from industry-leading speakers. With the collective wisdom and insights gained from this event, we look forward to driving innovation that will create a positive impact across our region.”

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty and Más Móvil, and through ClaroVTR, our joint venture in Chile. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005945/en/