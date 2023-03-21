AcelRx to Host Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call and Webcast on March 30, 2023

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAYWARD, Calif., March 21, 2023

HAYWARD, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that it will release full year and fourth quarter financial results for 2022 after the market close on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Thereafter, AcelRx management will host a live webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on March 30, 2023 to discuss the financial results and provide an update on the Company's business.

Webcast Information
The webcast can be accessed here or by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.acelrx.com and clicking on the webcast link within the News & Events/Upcoming Events section. The webcast will include a slide presentation and a replay will be available on the AcelRx website for 90 days following the event.

Conference Call Information
Investors who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 1-866-361-2335 for domestic callers, 1-855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, 1-412-902-4204 (toll applies) for international callers. The conference ID is 10175958.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO® in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and several product candidates. The product candidates include: Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S. being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings; two pre-filled, ready-to-use syringes of ephedrine and phenylephrine licensed for the U.S. from Aguettant. AcelRx's lead nafamostat program is Niyad™, a regional anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit, and it is also developing LTX-608, for the potential treatment of COVID-19, disseminated intravascular coagulation, acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute pancreatitis. AcelRx plans to submit an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Niyad, which has Breakthrough device designation status, during the second quarter of 2023. AcelRx also is developing two pre-filled, ready-to-use syringes (PFS-01 and PFS-02) of ephedrine and phenylephrine, respectively, licensed for the U.S. from Aguettant. AcelRx plans to file an NDA on PFS-01 also by the end of the second quarter of 2023. This release is intended for investors only. For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

acelrx_pharmaceuticals_inc_logo1838_21100jpg.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF48470&sd=2023-03-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acelrx-to-host-full-year-and-fourth-quarter-2022-financial-results-call-and-webcast-on-march-30-2023-301777828.html

SOURCE AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF48470&Transmission_Id=202303211605PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF48470&DateId=20230321
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.