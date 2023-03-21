PR Newswire

HAYWARD, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that it will release full year and fourth quarter financial results for 2022 after the market close on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Thereafter, AcelRx management will host a live webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on March 30, 2023 to discuss the financial results and provide an update on the Company's business.

Webcast Information

The webcast can be accessed here or by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.acelrx.com and clicking on the webcast link within the News & Events/Upcoming Events section. The webcast will include a slide presentation and a replay will be available on the AcelRx website for 90 days following the event.

Conference Call Information

Investors who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 1-866-361-2335 for domestic callers, 1-855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, 1-412-902-4204 (toll applies) for international callers. The conference ID is 10175958.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO® in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and several product candidates. The product candidates include: Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S. being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings; two pre-filled, ready-to-use syringes of ephedrine and phenylephrine licensed for the U.S. from Aguettant. AcelRx's lead nafamostat program is Niyad™, a regional anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit, and it is also developing LTX-608, for the potential treatment of COVID-19, disseminated intravascular coagulation, acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute pancreatitis. AcelRx plans to submit an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Niyad, which has Breakthrough device designation status, during the second quarter of 2023. AcelRx also is developing two pre-filled, ready-to-use syringes (PFS-01 and PFS-02) of ephedrine and phenylephrine, respectively, licensed for the U.S. from Aguettant. AcelRx plans to file an NDA on PFS-01 also by the end of the second quarter of 2023. This release is intended for investors only. For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

