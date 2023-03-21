Rasmussen University Announces Grant Program for Medical Assisting Students

29 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, March 21, 2023

Program to cover up to $2,250 in tuition and fees, saving students approximately 16 percent in tuition costs

MINNEAPOLIS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced a Medical Assisting Wellness Grant1 to help meet a critical need for medical assistants across the United States. The grant, which covers up to $2,250 in tuition and fees, is for new students who enroll in the University's Medical Assisting Diploma program in April, May or July 2023. Students will save approximately 16% in tuition costs as they earn their degree in as few as 12 months2.

"Along with the growing demand for healthcare professionals, including medical assistants, there is a need for affordable educational options," said Dr. Andy Binanti, health sciences academic program director at Rasmussen University. "We believe our Medical Assisting Wellness Grant will make it easier for students to get started on their career journey and meet the need for medical assistants in doctors' offices, hospitals and outpatient care centers across the country."

High Demand for Medical Assistants
Employment for medical assistants is projected to grow by 16% by 2031, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with approximately 123,000 job openings projected each year, on average. That is faster than the average for all other occupations3.

"The need for medical assistants is growing for several reasons, including an aging population that requires more medical care, and advancements in healthcare," said Binanti. "Medical assistants are highly valued medical professionals because their wide range of skills are essential to keeping a healthcare facility running smoothly. In addition to working directly with patients such as taking vital signs and documenting medical history, medical assistants are needed to perform administrative and clinical duties including answering phones, charting and billing."

About the Rasmussen University Medical Assisting Diploma Program
The Medical Assisting Diploma program at Rasmussen is offered on-campus and online in several campuses across Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Florida. All campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools4 (ABHES). The program will give students the necessary skills for a career as a medical assistant as well as help prepare them to sit for certification exams.

To learn more about the Rasmussen University Medical Assisting Diploma program, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/health-sciences/medical-assisting/.

To learn more about the Medical Assisting Wellness Grant, now available for new students, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/tuition/medical-assisting-wellness-grant/.

1Students who enroll in the Rasmussen University Medical Assisting Diploma program and begin their program in April, May or July 2023 may be eligible for the Medical Assisting Wellness Grant. For the full terms and conditions, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/tuition/medical-assisting-wellness-grant/.
2Completion time is dependent on transfer credits accepted and the number of courses completed each term.
3Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Job Outlook Statistics, [Job outlook data accessed March 2023] https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/medical-assistants.htm#tab-6 . Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, [career information accessed March 2023] https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/medical-assistants.htm#tab-1. Employment conditions in your area may vary.
4The Medical Assisting Diploma program at the Aurora/Naperville (with an ABHES approved separate education center in Mokena/Tinley Park), Rockford, and Romeoville/Joliet campuses in Illinois; the Fort Myers, Ocala, Central Pasco, and Tampa/Brandon campuses in Florida; the Green Bay campus in Wisconsin; and the Bloomington, Eagan, Hennepin/Anoka, Mankato, and St. Cloud campuses in Minnesota are accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES).

Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools
6616 Executive Blvd., Suite 730
North Bethesda, MD 20852
301-291-7550

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:
Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, (www.hlcommission.org), is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 22 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved, and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities, and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty, and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. Rasmussen is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

