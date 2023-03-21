P&F INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS APPROVAL OF QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PLAN AND DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 21, 2023

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a dividend policy under which the Company intends to declare a cash dividend to the Company's stockholders in the amount of $0.20 per share per annum, payable in equal quarterly installments. In conjunction therewith, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023. This dividend is payable on April 6, 2023.

Future dividend declarations are subject to the Board of Directors' continuing determination that the dividend policy is in the best interests of the Company's stockholders and in compliance with applicable law. The dividend policy may be suspended or cancelled at the discretion of the Board of Directors at any time.

Safe Harbor Statement.

This is a Safe-Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those related to the Company's future performance, and those contained in the comments of management, are based upon the Company's historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to those risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and its other reports and statements filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About P&F Industries, Inc.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools and accessories sold principally to the aerospace, industrial, automotive, and retail markets. P&F's products are sold under its own trademarks, as well as under the private labels of major manufacturers and retailers.

favicon.png?sn=NY48675&sd=2023-03-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pf-industries-inc-reports-approval-of-quarterly-dividend-plan-and-declaration-of-quarterly-dividend-301777971.html

SOURCE P&F Industries, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY48675&Transmission_Id=202303211659PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY48675&DateId=20230321
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.