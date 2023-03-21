PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, announces that Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D. has informed the board of directors of his intention to step down from his position as chief executive officer (CEO) of Semler Scientific and assist for a transition period. He will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors at least through the remainder of his 2024 term.

"I am proud of the business that we have built together, which over my years as CEO has grown from an early stage vision of transforming vascular care to a leading provider of digital health solutions for chronic disease management," said Dr. Murphy-Chutorian. "It has been an honor to lead our team and I am confident the capable leadership in place will continue to deliver high quality solutions to our customers."

Semler Scientific's board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Wayne T. Pan, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., age 59, as CEO to succeed Dr. Murphy-Chutorian. Dr. Pan's appointment as CEO will be effective from April 3, 2023 and Dr. Pan will remain a member of our board of directors.

Dr. Pan has served as a member of Semler Scientific's board of directors since May 2014. Dr. Pan has over 20 years of broad healthcare industry experience from clinical medicine, to managed care, health information technology and biotechnology. Dr. Pan has vast medical director experience, including his current appointments at Banner Health and San Francisco Health Plan. Dr. Pan holds an M.B.A. from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and an M.D. and Ph.D. from the Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, and a B.S. in Biology from Johns Hopkins University.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Doug for his commitment and notable contributions to Semler starting in 2010. He has been instrumental in the evolution of the company, and I look forward to continuing to work with him as a member of our board," said Dr. Pan. "I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve as CEO of Semler Scientific and lead the company into its next phase of growth. I believe Semler has diagnostic tools that will unlock a new paradigm in cardiovascular care, as well as create value for its stockholders. Our products will increase access, promote health equity and enable earlier diagnosis of progressive diseases that affect millions of people globally."

Dr. Abbie Leibowitz will succeed Dr. Pan on Semler Scientific's Audit Committee, joining Mr. Dan Messina and Ms. Cindy Moon, with Mr. Messina assuming the role as Chair of the Audit Committee; and Mr. Messina will succeed Dr. Pan on Semler Scientific's Compensation Committee, joining Dr. Leibowitz, who remains Chair of such committee.

About Wayne T. Pan, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A.:

Wayne T. Pan, M.D., Ph.D., age 59, has served as a member of our board of directors since May 2014 and was appointed as chief executive officer in March 2023. Dr. Pan has over 20 years of broad healthcare industry experience from clinical medicine, to managed care, health information technology and biotechnology. Prior to his appointment as chief executive officer, from May 2022 through March 2023, Dr. Pan served as medical director at Banner Health, Insurance Division, responsible for all of Banner's Medicare Programs, including HMO, PPO and D-SNP. Prior to Banner, from June 2021 to May 2022, he was co-founder and chief medical officer of Salusive, Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, based in Emeryville, CA, providing chronic care management and remote patient monitoring services to help physicians manage older adults with chronic conditions, leveraging a proprietary NLP/AI platform that enhances the effectiveness of clinical coaches in real-time as they connect with their patients. From May 2018 to June 2021, he was employed by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., a biotechnology company based in Novato, CA, initially as a medical director in Global Medical Affairs, functioning as the Global Medical Lead for products in development and marketed products treating the mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) diseases, Morquio A (MPS IVA), Maroteaux-Lamy (MPS VI) and Sanfilippo B (MPS IIIB) syndromes. In January 2021 he moved to the Product Portfolio Development organization as a director, core team leader supporting the PKU gene therapy program. He is also a part-time medical director at San Francisco Health Plan, since May 2014, responsible for utilization management, appeals and grievances and quality improvement programs. From April 2016 to February 2018, he was a medical director in Quality of Care and Health Economics and Outcomes Research, US Medical Affairs at Genentech, Inc., a biotechnology company based in South San Francisco. Earlier in his career, Dr. Pan was a practicing fellowship-trained orthopaedic hand surgeon, a CMO at several regional Medicaid/Medicare Advantage health plans, and CMO of medical groups in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Pan holds an M.B.A. from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and an M.D. and Ph.D. from the Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, and a B.S. in Biology from Johns Hopkins University.

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. is a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Semler Scientific's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific's patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), cleared product, QuantaFlo®, is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, such as peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and heart dysfunction (HD). QuantaFlo® is used by Semler Scientific's customers to more comprehensively evaluate their patients for risk of mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), associated with a positive QuantaFlo® test. Semler Scientific has an agreement with Mellitus Health, Inc. (Mellitus) to exclusively market and distribute Insulin Insights™, an FDA-cleared software product that recommends optimal insulin dosing for diabetic patients in the United States, including Puerto Rico, except for selected accounts, and it made investments in Mellitus, in NeuroDiagnostics Inc., a privately held company doing business as SYNAPS Dx, whose product, Discern™, is a test for early Alzheimer's disease, as well as Monarch Medical Technologies LLC, a privately held company whose product EndoTool™ offers a technology-enabled approach to inpatient glycemic management. Semler Scientific continues to develop additional complementary innovative products in-house, and seeks out other arrangements for additional products and services that it believes will bring value to its customers and to the company. Semler Scientific believes its current products and services, and any future products or services that it may offer, positions it to provide valuable information to its customer base, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

