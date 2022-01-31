THE CHINA FUND, INC. RECORDS FIRST QUARTER 2022/2023 RESULTS

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, March 21, 2023

BOSTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) today announced its financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2023.

For the three months ended January 31, 2023, the Fund recorded net investment loss of $420,723 or $0.04 per share, versus net investment loss of $686,054 or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended January 31, 2022. Net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions for the three months ended January 31, 2023 was $60,819,850 or $5.99 per share, compared to net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $36,047,907 or $3.49 per share, for the three months ended January 31, 2022.

The Fund's total net assets on January 31, 2023 were $170,819,534 and its net asset value per share was $16.83 based on 10,148,009 shares outstanding. A distribution of $0.6748 per share from realized gains was declared in December 2022 and paid in January 2023.


January 31, 2023

October 31, 2022

January 31, 2022





Total Net Assets

$170,819,534

$118,765,315

$201,506,557

Net Asset Value

$16.83

$11.58

$19.51

Shares Outstanding

10,148,009

10,258,595

10,328,734

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company with the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities (i) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is in the People's Republic of China ("China"), or (ii) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China. Whilst the Fund is permitted to invest in direct equity investments of companies organized in China, it presently holds no such investments. The Fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN". The Fund's investment manager is Matthews International Capital Management, LLC.

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.

favicon.png?sn=NE48178&sd=2023-03-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-china-fund-inc-records-first-quarter-20222023-results-301777909.html

SOURCE The China Fund, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE48178&Transmission_Id=202303211630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE48178&DateId=20230321
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.