NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Array Technologies, Inc. (“Array” or the “Company”) ( ARRY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Array and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 15, 2023, Array announced it would file an amendment to its previously filed Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as the Company determined it would be unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Annual Report”) within the 15 day extension period, which ends on March 16, 2023, as it requires additional time to complete the Annual Report. Array had postponed release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call initially scheduled for March 6, 2023 to allow additional time to complete its year-end closing procedures.

On this news, Array’s stock price fell $1.27 per share, or 6.46%, to close at $18.40 per share on March 15, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .