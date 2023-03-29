NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Groupon. (“Groupon” or the “Company”) ( GRPN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newa[email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Groupon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 16, 2023, Groupon issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results. Among other items, Groupon reported fourth-quarter sales that missed consensus estimates and advised investors that the Company was “withdrawing [its] previously issued full year 2023 free chase flow and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance.” The press release quoted Groupon’s Chief Executive Officer as stating that the Company was “in the midst of executing a transformation strategy[.]”

On this news, Groupon’s stock price fell $0.81 per share, or 16.53%, to close at $4.09 per share on March 17, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .