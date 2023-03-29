NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar” or the “Company”) ( LAZR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Luminar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around March 17, 2023, media outlets reported that the semiconductor developer Lidwave had accused Luminar of attempting to pass off a Lidwave chip as Luminar’s own technology after showing an image of the processor at a recent investor conference and in materials on its website, threatening Luminar with legal action. Luminar subsequently removed the images in question from its investor presentation and website.

On this news, Luminar’s stock price fell $0.68 per share, or 8.02%, to close at $7.80 per share on March 20, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .