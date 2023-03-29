NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / CNH Industrial brand CASE Construction Equipment is developing one of the industry's most diverse and comprehensive mini excavator lineups. This includes the launch of two all-new electrified mini excavators.

Introducing the advanced machines

CASE is launching the CX15EV and the CX25EV. Both feature a lithium-ion battery, charged either by the 110V/220V on-board charger, or via an external rapid charger that can have the machine charged extremely fast, typically within 90 minutes. Depending on the type of work, the CASE CX15 EV and CX25 EV will provide enough power to work through a full eight-hour day. All while delivering the core benefits of electrified construction equipment: no emissions, reduced noise, and less lifetime maintenance thanks to the elimination of the diesel engine.

"Mini excavators are ideal for electrification because they go through varied work cycles throughout the day," said Brad Mace, Product manager, CASE Construction Equipment. "Between access to power and the fast charging capabilities of the machine with both on-board and external technologies, these machines deliver excellent runtimes and are sure to be ready to take on any task."

CASE is proving that both mini excavators and electrified machines can still deliver the same premium operator-first experience as larger equipment. That operator experience starts with a standard color LCD monitor that delivers easy access to battery information, machine settings and work modes. It also features customizable hydraulic proportional controls and auxiliary hydraulics to let the operator dial that machine in to their preferences.

Each machine features three work modes that match electric motor speed to the task - Power, Standard and Economy - as well as the ability to adjust the sensitivity of the controls to really let the operator control the feel and performance of the machine. A load-sensing hydraulic system further delivers smooth and powerful performance.

"Our focus is on delivering a complete operator experience, even in some of the smallest machines we manufacture - and that attention to detail and operator satisfaction is built into each one of these battery powered units," said Mace. "Another area where we've showcased this is in the ability of these electrical units as attachment platforms."

CASE is also focusing on connectivity with these new electrified mini excavators, making SiteWatch telematics standard on each machine for optimal visibility into machine performance, and greater collaborative fleet management with the local CASE dealer. And each model can be outfitted with precision construction technologies to further improve productivity and digging quality.

"These are full-featured, fully electric powerhouses built for work in all environments and operations, and operators will recognize that quality when they sit at the controls and dig in," said Mace.

