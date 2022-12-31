Muscle Maker, Inc. Announces 2022 Full Year and Q4 Results

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Revenues Surge $150 Million at Newly Formed Sadot Subsidiary

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq:GRIL), (the "Company"), today reported its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, and will host a call to review the results tomorrow, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 10:00 AM EDT / 7:00 AM PDT.

2022 Highlights

  • Muscle Maker, Inc. generated $161,698,417 in total revenue.
  • October 2022 formed its new wholly owned subsidiary, Sadot LLC.
  • November 2022 entered into a material agreement with AGGIA, an international agri-commodity shipping, sourcing and sustainable farming consulting firm to assist in the operations of Sadot LLC.
  • November/December revenue generated from Sadot subsidiary was $150,585,644.
  • Net income generated from Sadot LLC was $4,548,440 or a 3% profit margin.
  • The Company's restaurant division generated revenue, net of discounts, of $10,300,394.
  • The Company's restaurant division consisting of Pokomoto, Muscle Maker Grill and Superfit Foods had an 11% year over year growth in sales.
  • There are now 28 Pokemoto restaurants open and operating with an additional 50 new franchise agreements sold to still be opened.
  • The Company's restaurant division labor, rent, other operating and SG&A key metrics all improved year over year.
  • As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a:
  1. Cash Balance of $9,898,420.
  2. Working Capital surplus of $4,032,888.

"We are thrilled with the performance of our newly formed subsidiary Sadot," said Muscle Maker, Inc.'s CEO, Mr. Michael Roper. "It has proven to be a strategic addition to our Company with its material impact on our revenue and net income. As we look to the future, we remain committed to leveraging the strengths of Sadot along the with the expansion of our Pokemoto restaurant brand to continue driving growth and delivering value to our stakeholders."

Webcast Details:

Date: March 22, 2023
Time: 10:00 AM EDT / 7:00 AM PDT

To register, please use the link below to listen in live or click the link at a later time to view the replay:

https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=3cceea3b-f722-47b7-8e81-ab0dab6809f9

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of "healthier for you" brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, delivery and by direct-to-consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill Restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. The menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu, and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com, for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com or for more information on SuperFit Foods visit www.superfitfoods.com.

About Sadot LLC

Sadot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Muscle Maker, Inc. Sadot's goal is to create a comprehensive, global food company that stretches from sustainable farming, agricultural commodity shipping and trading, distribution, production and ultimately reaches consumers through our restaurant, franchise, and meal prep companies. Sadot currently focuses on international agricultural commodity shipping and trading for items such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn. Shipments are via commercial cargo ships that can range between 25,000 to 75,000 metric tons.

MUSCLE MAKER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

mmcondensedconsolbalancesheets.png

MUSCLE MAKER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

mmconsolstateoperations.png

MUSCLE MAKER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

mmconsolstatecashflows.png

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

Frank Pogubila
SVP
Integrous Communications
W - 951.946.5288
E - [email protected]

SOURCE: Muscle Maker, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745029/Muscle-Maker-Inc-Announces-2022-Full-Year-and-Q4-Results

img.ashx?id=745029

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.