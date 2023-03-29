OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), announced that the Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 and fiscal 2022 results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and 2022 annual financial statements after markets close on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-877-545-0523 or International 1-973-528-0016 ENTRY CODE: 829604 EVENT ID: 47899 WEBCAST: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2400/47899

It is suggested that those wishing to access the webcast log-in approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About Spark Power Group Inc.

Spark Power is the leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services and operations and maintenance services to the industrial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries:

Richard Perri

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

416-388-4546

Media Inquiries:

April Currey, VP, Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

365-228-1023

