Hyundai Motor Presents Re:Style 2023 with Global Designer Jeremy Scott

March 21, 2023
SEOUL, South Korea, March 21, 2023

  • Upcycled couture collection by Jeremy Scott made with discarded materials from Hyundai Motor's electric vehicles
  • 'Hyundai Re:Style Exhibition' to be held for the first time in Korea starting March 23, in line with the global launch of the all-new KONA Electric
  • 'Re:Style Archive Exhibition' also showcased in collaboration with model Lauren Wasser

SEOUL, South Korea, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company has announced 'Re:Style 2023' with renowned designer Jeremy Scott.

'Re:Style,' now in its fourth year, is an eco-friendly upcycled fashion platform with internationally acclaimed designers to transform automotive waste into fashion items. This year's collection breaks stereotypes of sustainable design with an haute couture collection by Jeremy Scott made with discarded materials from Hyundai Motor's electric vehicles, together with the deadstock fabrics. New materials derived from parts such as wheels, seat belts, tail lights and wipers highlight the uniqueness of Re:Style with the innovation and wit that only Jeremy Scott can deliver.

'Hyundai Re:Style Exhibition' will be presented at AP Again in Seongsu-dong for three weeks starting from March 23, following a private gala preview event later tonight. As the first 'Re:Style' exhibition to be held in Korea, the opening is also in line with the global launch of the all-new KONA Electric.

Also on display will be the 'Re:Style Archive Exhibition,' which is being showcased in collaboration with Re:Style ambassador and model Lauren Wasser, who overcame her physical limitations after double leg amputation caused by toxic shock syndrome. With her own story, Wasser will represent the past three years of Re:Style archival collection and show the journey of Re:Style under the theme of diversity and innovation.

The exhibition space is designed with a parametric pixel motif, a representative element of Hyundai Motor's electric vehicle lineup. In addition to the collection and archive exhibitions, the archive book and brand film will also be showcased for a more sensory experience.

"In line with the global launch of KONA Electric, Hyundai Motor Company is making various efforts to combine the vision of electrification with cultural content," said Sungwon Jee, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. "We hope Hyundai Re:Style Exhibition's very first opening in Korea will provide an opportunity to communicate and share the brand's vision of sustainability and innovation with our customers."

More information about Hyundai Motor can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

