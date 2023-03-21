BRI Named as Market Leader and Best Service Provider in the Euromoney Trade Finance Awards 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 21, 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) was awarded the Market Leader and Best Service categories in the Euromoney Trade Finance Awards 2023. This is in recognition of their efforts to strengthen superior financial services, in line with their vision of becoming 'The Most Valuable Banking Group in Southeast Asia' and 'Champion of Financial Inclusion' by 2025.

Euromoney conducted a survey and analyzed responses from thousands of trade finance customers to rank banking/financial service providers across various global, regional, and domestic categories. BRI was the only national bank from Indonesia to hold the top position in the 'Best Service-Basic Materials in Asia Pacific' and 'Market Leader' categories.

Agus Noorsanto, BRI's Director of Wholesale and Institutional Business, stated that this award is a form of international recognition and appreciation for BRI's services. "We are grateful for the recognition given to BRI. This achievement serves as motivation for the company to continue pushing for our best services, including in financial trades."

BRI is consistently innovating with various services, including the Integrated Wholesale SuperApps Platform, known as QLola by BRI. This platform allows customers to access numerous BRI wholesale products and services through a single login (single sign-on access), providing efficiency and flexibility. In addition, QLola by BRI simplifies various services, such as cash management transactions, financial trades, supply chain management, foreign exchange, investment services, financial dashboards, etc.

Furthermore, BRI not only implements digitalization in the cash management area, but also provides digital solutions for financial trades and guaranteed services. One of them is the Digital Trade Finance (DigiTrade), which provides convenience for customers in issuing domestic and international trade transaction instruments such as Domestic Letters of Credit. In meeting the needs of corporate invoice management, billing, and payment processes within the scope of supply chain management, all processes can also be done online and integrated with customer operational systems. The Digital Guarantee (Digital BG) services will support business customers in issuing and monitoring bank guarantees online.

With the support of the QLola by BRI platform, BRI will always provide efficiency and flexibility to customers to conduct transactions securely and conveniently, anytime and anywhere.

More information about BRI can be accessed at www.bri.co.id .

favicon.png?sn=HK49078&sd=2023-03-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bri-named-as-market-leader-and-best-service-provider-in-the-euromoney-trade-finance-awards-2023-301778193.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

