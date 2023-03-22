Oriental Yuhong and BRICC Look at New Opportunities for "Going Global"

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, March 22, 2023

BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2023, the eighth class of leading talents in international production capacity cooperation, led by Yang Guang, Director of the Silk Road Promotion Center for International Production Capacity Cooperation (BRICC), visited Oriental Yuhong and met with its General Manager of Overseas Business Department Hu Zhongqiu for discussion and exchange, so as to further promote international production capacity cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and bear fruit.

Concerning grasping the opportunity to go global for broader and deeper cooperation, Yang briefed on the BRICC in detail at the meeting and analyzed the current obstacles to globalization as well as its correct direction. He proposed, in the face of the new development situation and new development pattern, that it has become a major issue for enterprises to "go global" excellently and deeply integrate into the trend of globalization. He emphasized that if enterprises want to get a head start in the new development pattern, they need to accelerate the implementation of three localization strategies: talent specialization and internationalization; product customization and differentiation; and service optimization and localization.

Hu gave a detailed introduction of Oriental Yuhong's going-global strategy and planned measures under the BRI. He explained that Oriental Yuhong, over the past nearly 20 years since it entered the global market in 2005, has established branches or offices in Malaysia and Canada, and contributed to many large-scale overseas projects such as the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant in Pakistan, airport expansion in the Maldives, and Angola's State Intelligence and Security Service. In the past two years, with the reshaping of the global competitive landscape, Oriental Yuhong has sped up its efforts to expand its global footprint in terms of ever-updating localized product and services, and highly-valued external cooperation. Now it hopes to take this opportunity to have deeper and multi-dimensional exchanges and cooperation with the BRICC, so as to share the benefits of green construction materials with BRI participating countries and regions.

Ouyang Leqi, Director of the Overseas Marketing Department of Oriental Yuhong, shared the current situation and future planning of Oriental Yuhong's going-global strategy. He said that in a large overseas market of many competing products, Chinese enterprises are confronted with more complex market demand and more ferocious competition when going global. Hence, differentiation and collaboration in the industrial chain are powerful moves to improve the overall overseas operation capabilities and achieve win-win development.

After the meeting, more than 20 people from the eighth class of leading talents visited the key national laboratory, China Building Waterproofing Museum, exhibition hall of the Oriental Yuhong Civil Building Materials Co., Ltd. and exhibition hall of the Oriental Yuhong Building Renovation Group, to learn more about Oriental Yuhong's growth and development, as well as modern and ancient Chinese waterproofing wisdom.

As a pioneer of "going global" in the construction materials industry, Oriental Yuhong will continue to upgrade its localization strategy to provide specialized and localized products and services; strengthen industrial cooperation and build an ecosystem for high-quality development; and deeply integrate the industrial chain and innovation chain to improve product and service capabilities in overseas markets, and to promote high-quality development.

favicon.png?sn=CN49093&sd=2023-03-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oriental-yuhong-and-bricc-look-at-new-opportunities-for-going-global-301778264.html

SOURCE BEIJING ORIENTAL YUHONG WATERPROOF TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN49093&Transmission_Id=202303220126PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN49093&DateId=20230322
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.