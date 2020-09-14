PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Lumen Technologies, Inc. ("Lumen" or the "Company") (NYSE: LUMN) between September 14, 2020 and February 7, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Lumen is a technology and communications company formerly known as CenturyLink. At the outset of the Class Period, Lumen announced it would redefine its business by renaming itself from CenturyLink to Lumen and refining its marketing approach, cutting off market segments and operations that did not align with the Company's strategic objectives and adding market segments that were aligned with the Company's vision.

Specifically, Lumen announced to investors that it would leverage its existing 400,000 route miles of fiber optic cable, which had previously serviced enterprise and wholesale markets, to expand its fiber services to small and medium business ("SMB") and residential or consumer markets. Lumen represented to investors that expanding its fiber services into the SMB and residential markets, branded as Quantum Fiber, was a natural fit for the Company that represented a strong opportunity for growth.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants represented that Lumen was, among other things, "investing heavily in our consumer fiber business" and "aggressively taking market share in our small business segment." Defendants also represented that "we continue expanding our Quantum Fiber footprint and increasing our penetration" and "we're not capital-constrained. So as we continue to improve our penetration and performance, we'll continue to expand our footprint, and we believe we've got a long runway for growth in -- within Lumen in Quantum Fiber."

However, contrary to Defendants' statements touting the rate of investment and progress in expanding fiber services to SMB and residential markets, Lumen was experiencing serious headwinds that were impeding its ability to grow its newly-targeted fiber markets.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) various headwinds were impeding the Company's ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (ii) Quantum Fiber was not progressing as was represented to the investing public; (iii) Lumen's management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; and (iv) as a result of Lumen's decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, the Company's results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023.

Beginning on February 9, 2022, Defendants began to admit that Lumen's expansion into SMB and residential fiber services was occurring slower than previously represented. On this news, Lumen's stock price declined $1.99 per share to close at $10.83 per share on February 10, 2022.

Then, on November 2, 2022, Lumen's Chief Executive Officer admitted: "[L]et me be clear, we are not yet at the pace of build we expect or want" with respect to the Company's development of its Quantum Fiber brand. On this news, Lumen's stock price declined $1.25 per share to close at $5.80 per share on November 3, 2022.

Finally, on February 7, 2023, Defendants admitted, contrary to what was previously represented, that they had pressed "more of a stop button than a pause button" on Lumen's investment into the Quantum Fiber network and expansion into the SMB and residential markets while the Company re-evaluated its strategic priorities.

On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $1.04 per share to close at $3.95 per share on February 8, 2023.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 2, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased or acquired Lumen common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Lumen Technologies, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected].

