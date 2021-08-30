PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Catalent, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of CTLT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: August 30, 2021 to October 31, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: a) Catalent materially overstated its revenue and earnings by prematurely recognizing revenue in violation of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"); b) Catalent had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; c) Catalent falsely represented demand for its products while it knowingly sold more product to its direct customers than could be sold to healthcare providers and end consumers; d) Catalent disregarded regulatory rules at key production facilities in order to rapidly produce excess inventory that was used to pad the Company's financial results through premature revenue recognition in violation of GAAP and/or stuffing its direct customers with this excess inventory; and e) as a result of the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's financial performance, outlook, and regulatory compliance during the class period.

DEADLINE: April 25, 2023

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CTLT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 25, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

