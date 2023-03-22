Yum China to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SHANGHAI, March 22, 2023

SHANGHAI, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, "Yum China" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 (4:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, May 3, 2023).

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, May 3, 2023).

A live webcast of the call may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x72ajhoq.

To join by phone, please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique access PIN.

Pre-registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10029676-te54kl.html

A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the call ends until Wednesday, May 10, 2023 and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:

U.S.: 1 855 883 1031
Mainland China: 400 1209 216
Hong Kong: 800 930 639
U.K.: 0800 031 4295

Replay PIN: 10029676

Additionally, earnings release, accompanying slides and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website http://ir.yumchina.com.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company has over 400,000 employees and operates nearly 13,000 restaurants under six brands across 1,800 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has also partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Tel: +86 21 2407 7556 / +852 2267 5801
E-mail: [email protected]

Media Contact
Tel: +86 21 2407 7510
E-mail: [email protected]

