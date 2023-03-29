State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CF Global Trading, a global firm specializing in outsourced trading on an agency basis for a variety of asset classes including equities, listed derivatives and fixed income. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

For more than 20 years CF Global Trading and their established team of traders has helped asset managers extend global trading infrastructure, improve access to liquidity, streamline workflow and reduce trading and infrastructure costs. CF Global Trading has expertise across multiple asset classes and will have execution desks in Hong Kong, London, New York and Lisbon (expected to be opened by the time of the close of this acquisition) and this deal will further expand State Street’s current outsourced trading, meaning clients can expect the ability to provide outsourced trading services to new clients and markets. Importantly, the combination of the two firms will allow State Street to offer a complete global trading solution as part of the firm’s State Street AlphaSM front-to back platform.

In addition to scale and adding significant expertise to State Street’s outsourced trading services, clients can also expect:

Multi-asset class execution across equities, fixed income, exchange-traded derivatives and foreign exchange

across equities, fixed income, exchange-traded derivatives and foreign exchange Modular-based solutions that allow clients to outsource components of their trade execution without giving up control, as well as access to the front, middle and back office through State Street Alpha SM

that allow clients to outsource components of their trade execution without giving up control, as well as access to the front, middle and back office through State Street Alpha 24-hour global trading capabilities across multi-asset classes via a transparent, broker neutral, agency model offering

across multi-asset classes via a transparent, broker neutral, agency model offering Reduced operational risk with a robust risk management framework and business continuity back-up

with a robust risk management framework and business continuity back-up Potential cost savings that allow clients to focus on what they do best

“Market volatility, margin compression, increased regulation and cost pressures have presented multiple challenges for investment managers. Survival and growth depend on the ability to streamline processes, reduce costs and integrate infrastructure to allow more focus on core competencies of investment selection and alpha generation,” said Dan Morgan, global head of Portfolio Solutions at State Street. “With the addition of CF Global Trading, we add scale and significant expertise to our outsourced trading services that will complement and help further bolster our current offerings.”

State Street has provided clients with outsourced trading solutions since 2010, and has invested in technology and people to provide a leading agency, multi asset class outsourced trading solution. State Street currently provides outsourced trading to clients in the Americas, APAC and Middle East, and CF Global Trading will extend the ability for the firm to provide these services to clients in the UK and the EU, where outsourced trading is maturing the fastest. After closing, the new combined State Street footprint for outsourced trading will include trading desks in Boston, New York, Toronto, London, Lisbon, Hong Kong and Sydney.

“This is a very exciting day for all of us at CF Global Trading,” said Scott Chace, co-founder and CEO of CF Global Trading. “Our team has worked with our clients for 20+ years to develop a global, multi asset class execution platform with a focus on accessing liquidity, improving workflows and reducing costs. We look forward to joining the State Street team and continuing to build on our client platform and experience with the scale of one of the world’s largest institutional financial services providers.”

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $36.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 42,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2022 includes approximately $59 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

