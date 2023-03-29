Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) (the “Company”) announced today that its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Annual Report”), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 22, 2023, can be accessed in the “Financials” section of the Company’s website at www.doleplc.com%2Finvestor-relations, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Company’s Annual Report, free of charge, by contacting the Company at Dole plc, 29 North Anne Street, Dublin 7, D07 PH36, Ireland, Attention: Investor Relations. If shareholders prefer, they can also request a hard copy by emailing [email protected].

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

Category: Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005427/en/