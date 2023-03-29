Mobilicom Selected to Participate in AUVSI’s 2023 Hill Day to Support Drone Industry Growth & Success

Shoham, Israel, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Mobilicom or the Company) (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW, ASX: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that it has been selected to represent the uncrewed autonomous systems (UAS) industry at the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International’s (AUVSI) Hill Day in Washington DC on March 22, 2023. Mobilicom is a member of the AUVSI Cybersecurity Working Group.

Engaging in face-to-face meetings with policymakers, Mobilicom will present the critical importance of cybersecurity for the drone industry’s evolution and for the safety of UAS users including in military and civilian use cases. The aim of these meetings is to support laws and regulations that allow and encourage the deployment of uncrewed and autonomous systems to better serve business, society, and defense.

“Having deep understanding and experience in uncrewed autonomous systems, and particularly in drone cybersecurity and safety domains, Mobilicom is honored to have been selected for this important event. As part of the drone industry delegation, we look forward to sharing our insights with policymakers including a senator with the aim of contributing to the UAS industry's continued growth and success,” said Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones, robotics & autonomous platforms. As a high-tech company it designs, develops and delivers robust solutions focused primarily on targeting global drone, robotics and autonomous system manufacturers.

The Company holds patented technology & unique know-how for Mobile Mesh networking. It has a large, field proven portfolio of commercialised products used in a variety of applications.

Mobilicom is growing a global customer base with sales to high profile customers including corporates, governments and military departments. Mobilicom’s competitive advantages include outstanding security capabilities and performance in harsh environmental conditions.

Mobilicom’s large solution portfolio is being deployed worldwide, seeing the Company derive revenue from hardware, software sales & licensing fees and professional support services for its solutions.

