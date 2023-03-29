GXO Executives Named 'Pros to Know' by Leading Logistics Industry Magazine

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Joanna Borkowska-Iwanek, Maureen Findley and Steve Lewis named 2023 “Pros to Know” award winners by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine

GREENWICH, Conn., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that Joanna Borkowska-Iwanek, Maureen Findley and Steve Lewis have been named “Pros to Know” award winners by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) magazine for their leadership and accomplishments in the supply chain sector.

“We’re proud that the outstanding efforts of Joanna, Maureen and Steve have been recognized,” said Malcolm Wilson, CEO, GXO. “Whether they’re leading the implementation of a new warehouse, deploying innovative new solutions or ensuring GXO is an employer of choice, these GXO leaders are making significant contributions to our success. The recognition is well-deserved.”

Joanna Borkowska-Iwanek, Human Resources Director in Poland and the Czech Republic, was recognized for her efforts to make GXO a great place to work and to support communities where GXO operates. Given the strong link between recruiting and retention, she cultivates Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in HR by organizing diversity webinars, participating in logistics conferences and partnering with leading universities in Poland to develop GXO’s “Career Academy” employer branding program.

Maureen Findley, Senior Director of the Operations Project Management Office in the U.S., leads a team that delivers technologically complex implementation projects — including building construction, advanced automation, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) — on time and within budget. Her advanced technical skills in project management, data analytics, problem solving and financial acumen, combined with outstanding leadership skills honed during her military service, help her ensure GXO delivers on its commitments.

Steve Lewis was recently appointed Division President in GXO’s Americas and Asia Pacific division to lead GXO Direct, the company’s technology-powered shared warehouse network solution in the U.S. He is responsible for promoting, growing and enhancing this pioneering, fast-growing network, which will be a significant factor in GXO’s ongoing growth worldwide. Steve has more than 20 years of supply chain experience and began his career as an officer in the U.S. Navy, where he served in various leadership roles, including aviation logistics and aircraft carrier supply services.

SDCE magazine established the “Pros to Know” award to recognize “outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.” SDCE is regarded as the executive’s user manual for supply and demand chain transformation.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts

Matthew Schmidt
+1 203-307-2809
[email protected]

Anne Lafourcade
+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5MjkwNSM1NDc0NzYzIzIyMTA1NTQ=
GXO-Logistics.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.