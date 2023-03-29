ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference

35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (

ASLN, Financial), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced Dr Carl Firth, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference being held on March 30, 2023. Details for the fireside chat are as follows:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time: 10:30am EST

An on demand recording of the fireside chat will be available in the Investor Relations section of ASLAN’s website or can be accessed directly at this link.

Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative to request a one-on-one meeting with management.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is developing eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) with the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease. Eblasakimab is being investigated in a global Phase 2b trial of moderate-to-severe AD patients with topline readout expected in early July 2023. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme DHODH, as a first-in-class treatment for alopecia areata (AA) and plans to initiate a proof-of-concept trial in 2Q 2023. ASLAN has teams in San Mateo, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit the websiteor follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson
Spurwing Communications
Tel: +65 6206 7350
Email: [email protected]

Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577
Email: [email protected]


