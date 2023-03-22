Numinus to Participate in the Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it will participate in the Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO of Numinus, will present at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT. To attend, please register here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Numinus' management, please email [email protected].

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental healthcare and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-looking statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/numinus-to-participate-in-the-sequire-cannabis--psychedelics-conference-on-wednesday-april-5-2023-301778302.html

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

