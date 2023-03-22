PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced that Mary Dillon, President & Chief Executive Officer, Frank Bracken, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and Robert Higginbotham, Interim Chief Financial Officer will present at the J.P. Morgan 9th Annual Retail Round Up Conference on Thursday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A link to the audio fireside chat will be available on footlocker-inc.com, on Thursday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. ET and available on the website for 90 days following the event.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,700 retail stores in 29 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. For more information visit footlocker-inc.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Robert Higginbotham Olivia Mata Interim Chief Financial Officer Vice President, Corporate Communications [email protected] [email protected] (212) 720-4600 (815) 763-3159

