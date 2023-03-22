PROJECT ON INVISIBLE MARKERS IN TIRES WINS "ENVIRONMENTAL ACHIEVEMENT OF THE YEAR - MANUFACTURING" AWARD

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HANOVER, N.Y., March 22, 2023

  • Continental and SMX's Joint Project on invisible markers in tires won "Environmental Achievement of the Year – Manufacturing"
  • The 2023 Tire Technology International Awards for Innovation and Excellence were presented on 21 March at the Tire Technology Expo in Hanover, Germany
  • Dr. Boris Mergell, Head of R&D Continental Tires: "Our commitment to performance, sustainability and safety runs right across our organization, and it's fantastic that once again, this has been recognized"

HANOVER, N.Y., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental has won "Environmental Achievement of the Year – Manufacturing" at the prestigious Tire Technology International (TTI) Awards for Innovation and Excellence. The 'invisible markers in tires' joint project with Continental and SMX beat rival initiatives in the "Environmental Achievement of the Year – Manufacturing" category for its contribution to greater traceability in the natural rubber supply chain.

SMX_LOGO_BLUE_Demi_Logo.jpg

"Our commitment to performance, sustainability and safety runs right across our organization, and it's fantastic that once again, this has been recognized", said Dr. Boris Mergell, Head of Research & Development at Continental Tires, who accepted the award during the ceremony at the Tire Technology Expo in Hanover, Germany.

Commenting on Continental's success in the Environmental Achievement of the Year – Manufacturing award, Matt Ross, Editor-in-chief at Tire Technology International said: "In a closely fought category, Continental and SMX's development of invisible markers to increase the traceability of natural rubber really impressed the judges. This technology showcases Conti's commitment to not only improving the sustainability of its tyres, but to being part of a global supply chain that holds itself accountable to the highest levels of environmental awareness."

Invisible markers ensure greater transparency in the natural rubber supply chain

Together Continental and SMX have developed a special marker technology for use in natural rubber. It aims at creating greater transparency along the entire value chain of tires and technical rubber products in the future. Provided with special security features, the use of the marker substances enables the invisible marking of natural rubber with information on its origin. With the aid of special reading devices and specially developed software, the information on the natural rubber can be read out.

The TTI Awards for Innovation and Excellence are considered the most important awards in the tire industry and recognize the latest developments and advances in tire technology from around the world. The awards are judged by an international jury of more than 20 journalists and leading experts from the tire industry, and were presented at the Tire Technology Expo 2023, which is taking place in Hanover from 21 to 23 March.

About SMX

SMX is the next generation solution to address the anti-counterfeit, brand protection, client liability and track and trace markets. The Company has developed a suite of integrated solutions to solve both authentication and track and trace challenges in order to uphold supply chain integrity and provide quality assurance and brand accountability to producers of goods.

Follow us through our social channel @secmattersltd

favicon.png?sn=NY48179&sd=2023-03-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/project-on-invisible-markers-in-tires-wins-environmental-achievement-of-the-year--manufacturing-award-301777799.html

SOURCE SMX

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY48179&Transmission_Id=202303220700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY48179&DateId=20230322
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.