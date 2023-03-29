Kinaxis® Inc. ( TSX:KXS, Financial), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident+decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive listed Giovanni Pizzoferrato, Chief Technology Officer, and Polly Mitchell-Guthrie, VP of Industry Outreach and Thought Leadership, winners of the 2023 Pros to Know award. This annual award—which Kinaxis Vice President of Professional Services Channa North-Hoffstaed and Vice President of Product Management Andrew Bell won last year—recognizes outstanding professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain, and who promote safety, sustainability and workplace development.

“Boards and CEOs are paying closer attention to the resiliency of their supply chains as disruptions and instability in recent years have thrust supply chain issues into the spotlight,” said John Sicard, CEO for Kinaxis. “We help companies around the world make confident supply chain management decisions and couldn’t do it without Gio or Polly. This award is a testament to the advancements they’ve made to our industry and we’re proud to celebrate them among the other Kinaxis executives who have won this award in the past.”

Pizzoferrato is responsible for Kinaxis Cloud Services and systems, leading all aspects of delivery of the Platform and Infrastructure elements of Kinaxis RapidResponse, the only platform on the market that combines patented database and visualization technology with decades of in-depth supply chain expertise so customers can make smarter, more-informed supply chain decisions. Pizzoferrato is on the front lines working with customers to ensure the highest quality delivery of RapidResponse across its multiple cloud environments. As a C-suite member, Pizzoferrato is responsible for helping develop Kinaxis’ investment strategies.

As VP of Industry Outreach and Thought Leadership, Mitchell-Guthrie leads her team every day to listen, critically think, speak and write about the numerous business issues impacting supply chains. She is also responsible for leading the Kinaxis+Academic+Program, which aims to grow the ecosystem of future supply chain leaders. Mitchell-Guthrie and her team collaborate with academics on innovation projects—including as a founding industry partner of the AI Institute for Advances in Optimization (AI4OPT), based at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Mitchell-Guthrie is a member of the Foresight Advisory Board for the International Institute of Forecasters, a co-founder of the third chapter of Women in Machine Learning and Data and is active with INFORMS (the leading association for professionals in analytic and operations research).

Visit www.sdcexec.com%2Fawards%2Fpros-to-know to view the full list of 2023 Pros to Know winners. To learn more about Kinaxis, visit www.kinaxis.com.

