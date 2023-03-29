Freshworks Embeds Generative AI to Help Customer Support, Sales and Marketing Teams Improve Quality and Efficiency

Freshworks’ extends its Freddy artificial intelligence strategy with the latest GPT large language models

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. ( FRSH) today announced new GPT-based conversational enhancements to Freshworks’ natively-built AI powered assistant, Freddy. Using OpenAI’s ChatGPT and underlying large language models, the latest generative AI capabilities of Freddy help a wide range of customer-facing professionals work faster, smarter, and more effectively. Customer service agents respond quickly to customers and employees in the right tone, marketers compose more compelling copy in a fraction of the time, and salespeople craft powerful emails that hook in a prospect.

“We’ve made significant investments in our AI strategy over the last five years to enhance agent productivity and their customers’ experience. The newest Freddy updates using the latest in GPT large language models bring even more value to these experiences,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. “We are fundamentally transforming how Freshworks customers will interact with our products through more conversations and fewer clicks.”

Conversational AI will be embedded via Freddy across Freshworks’ entire customer and employee suite of products. Customer support agents will deliver faster issue resolution and have higher quality conversations with customers. Marketers will receive smart customer segmentation and optimized email content to maximize campaign efficacy. Sellers will close more deals through recommendations on opportunities with highest potential.

Today, Freshworks customers participating in the Freddy AI beta programs are able to:

  • Summarize Conversations: Support agents using Freshchat™ can view an automatic summary of customer conversations to gain context, rather than reading through an entire conversation before responding.
  • Rephrase Responses: Support agents can replace casual language with more formal and clear responses.
  • Autocomplete Content: Support agents can save keystrokes and respond faster to customer inquiries, with predictive sentence completion.
  • Generate Articles: Support agents can save time by creating contextual knowledge-base articles and FAQs using generative AI and simple prompts.
  • Write Email Copy: Marketers using Freshmarketer™, Freshworks’ marketing automation suite, can write better email copy in less time to improve open rates and engagement. Sellers can create personalized emails tailored to individual prospects’ specific needs and pain points.

Learn more about Freshworks’ Freddy and sign up for the new Freshchat beta program here, and Freshmarketer beta program here.

About Freshworks Inc.
Freshworks Inc. ( FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 60,000 customers including Allbirds, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Klarna, NHS, OfficeMax, and PhonePe. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2023 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any first parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

