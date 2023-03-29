Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome is among several forms of Müllerian agenesis, a disorder impacting 1 in 4,500 females which is indicated by the absence or underdevelopment of the female reproductive system

Researchers in the study hypothesized that a genome-wide structural variant (SV) analysis would result in the identification of rare SVs relevant to MRKH’s genetic etiology, which might lead to better understanding of the syndrome and ultimately inform potential therapies and treatment

OGM was used to analyze samples from 47 parents and 87 individuals with MRKH, to detect a variety of rare SVs that may be linked to MRKH



MRKH is a syndrome that impacts approximately 7-10% of females and presents with two distinct clinical phenotypes that primarily affect the female reproductive system:

The condition causes the vagina and uterus to be underdeveloped or absent, and affected patients are usually unable to carry a pregnancy

MRKH is often identified at puberty when a female does not begin menstruating

Type I consists of congenital absence/hypoplasia of reproductive organs

Type II may also be associated with skeletal, auditory, and/or cardiac valve abnormalities

The research study from Augusta University used OGM to analyze samples from 87 individuals with MRKH.

MRKH was defined as the congenital absence of the uterus and vagina with or without associated anomalies

Samples from 47 parents were also analyzed since there is evidence for a genetic component in some patients based upon the presence of more than one affected individual in a family

Findings were confirmed with quantitative PCR or SNP arrays to confirm larger deletions; additional confirmation was done with karyotype (KT) and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH)



The study authors selected OGM to analyze MRKH samples, citing its resolution and sensitivity when compared to traditional cytogenetic methods.

Because of the elusiveness of identifying genes involved in MRKH, and because large structural and copy number variants (CNVs) have been associated with MRKH, the study authors hypothesized that a high-resolution genome-wide SV analysis would result in the identification of potentially relevant rare SVs in individuals with MRKH

The study authors stated that current cytogenetic methods used for MRKH analysis have limitations, including karyotyping (KT) which has low resolution and chromosomal microarray (CMA) which has low sensitivity for low-level mosaicism, thought to play a role in the cause of the syndrome

Additionally, DNA sequencing has not been successful except for those cases with WNT4 or HNF1B pathogenic variants

The study authors commented that OGM is a sensitive molecular method that has the capability to detect a variety of different types of SVs in the same assay

Using OGM, researchers were able to identify rare SVs that could potentially help explain the genetic basis of the syndrome:

14 structural variants (SVs) with potential involvement in MRKH, including seven deletions, three duplications, two translocations, and two aneuploidies, were detected in 19.5% of probands [17 out of 87] and confirmed with orthogonal methods

19 additional SVs with potential relevance to MRKH were detected in 27.6% of probands [24 out of 87]

Mosaicism was detected in 21.4% of confirmed variants [3 out of 14]

Researchers identified the first described female with MRKH to possess mosaicism for trisomy 12, which potentially confirms a genetic driver that researchers have thought to be linked to MRKH

“We are pleased to see the first study to use OGM to investigate possible genetic causes of MRKH, which is a rare disease which impacts female fertility and that has long challenged the research community. The study, led by Dr. Lawrence Layman, concluded that OGM detected SVs in known and candidate genes associated with MRKH with high resolution and sensitivity for multiple variant classes in a single assay and this may improve our understanding of the cause of the disease. We believe the authors’ findings that indicate mosaicism, including for a trisomy 12, could be involved in the pathogenesis of MRKH were particularly significant,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

This publication can be found here.

