Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM) today announced the winter release (v. 18.2) of its unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises. Release+18.2 includes more than 650 new features and innovations for the four Sprinklr product suites. For this release, Sprinkr is especially focused on continued momentum and innovation in the customer service space with 120 new CCaaS features and 25 new AI features for the %3Cb%3ESprinklr+Service%3C%2Fb%3Eproduct suite (formerly Sprinklr Modern Care).

“For more than a year, we have been working with leading organizations around the world to disrupt the traditional enterprise CCaaS market and deliver new service strategies for digital-first enterprises,” said Sprinklr Chief Technology Officer, Pavitar Singh. “With the ability to engage across 30+ channels, we empower customer service teams to seamlessly work across digital, social, and voice channels. Support from AI-self service tools helps brands deliver faster resolution of customer queries at reduced cost.”

Sprinklr+Service is a comprehensive, AI-powered Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform that enables agents to serve customers across digital, social and voice channels seamlessly, delivering quick resolution of customer queries at lower cost of operations. Highlights from the new innovations announced today and available to all Sprinklr customers include:

Predictive intelligence analyzes customer data and identifies patterns that can predict future behavior, such as customer churn or likelihood to purchase. This can help businesses anticipate and take proactive measures to identify potential upsell and cross-sell opportunities or prevent customer churn.

analyzes customer data and identifies patterns that can predict future behavior, such as customer churn or likelihood to purchase. This can help businesses anticipate and take proactive measures to identify potential upsell and cross-sell opportunities or prevent customer churn. AI-powered quality management provides real-time insights on agent performance & compliance for all customer conversations on all channels. Agents can view reasons for each quality score delivered by AI with recommendations on how to improve. This ensures the opportunity for coaching and self-learning on 100% of conversations.

provides real-time insights on agent performance & compliance for all customer conversations on all channels. Agents can view reasons for each quality score delivered by AI with recommendations on how to improve. This ensures the opportunity for coaching and self-learning on 100% of conversations. Complete commerce solutions for WhatsApp empowers seamless product purchases, interactions, and personalized recommendations and guidance on WhatsApp using chatbot.

empowers seamless product purchases, interactions, and personalized recommendations and guidance on WhatsApp using chatbot. Impact Analysis allows organizations to evaluate the impact of various factors on key strategic metrics such as CSAT & NPS.

allows organizations to evaluate the impact of various factors on key strategic metrics such as CSAT & NPS. Top contact driver automatically analyzes content from 100% of customer voice interactions. It reveals insights around common issues as well as indirect feedback, such as when customers mention related topics or issues that may not have been explicitly requested or addressed.

automatically analyzes content from 100% of customer voice interactions. It reveals insights around common issues as well as indirect feedback, such as when customers mention related topics or issues that may not have been explicitly requested or addressed. Outbound voice allows contact centers to use AI-powered predictive dialers and conversational IVR to increase customer connection rates and reduce inbound calls, resulting in increased conversions and efficiency.

Last year, HDFC Bank – one of India’s leading private banks with more than 70 million customers, 7,183 branches and a full suite of credit, liability, and distribution offerings – decided to unify their customer experience across all channels and began the search for a technology partner to help them achieve this goal.

Sprinklr’s digital-first approach, backed by a complete CCaaS offering and unified platform, gives customers the confidence to make significant changes to their customer care infrastructure. Sprinklr has supported HDFC Bank in its journey of enhancing its customer care infrastructure across all channels – including voice.

With Sprinklr, HDFC Bank can:

Replace 10+ point solutions with one unified platform.

Support more than 10 million interactions on digital text-based channels and more than 15 million voice calls every month.

Empower more than 12,000 contact center agents to work across live chat, WhatsApp, social, SMS, email, and voice using a single console that integrates directly into CRM and back-end systems – eliminating the customer pain with "switching channels" to resolve issues, and agents feeling a need to "swivel chair" between siloed systems.

Leverage Sprinklr's industry-leading AI and automation to drive greater agent efficiency with the support of chat bots, voice bots, workforce management, and interactive voice recognition (IVR). HDFC Bank is now close to a 70% resolution rate overall using automated tools.

Reduce the average handling times by 15% across all channels and reduce first response times by 50%.

“As arguably India’s number one bank, HDFC Bank’s vision is to unify the customer experience, going beyond traditional voice-based call centers to meet customers on the modern digital channels they use most -- not only to make customers happier, but to drive more effective and efficient customer service,” said Anjani Ratore, chief digital officer, HDFC Bank. “Our mission is to delight our customers on any channel they choose with experiences that are fast, easy, and personalized. To do that, we needed a platform purpose-built for the modern world with an architectural foundation for the next 30 years, not the last 30 years. In Sprinklr, we found a partner that shares our vision and whose technology and pace of innovation is unparalleled.”

“Contact centers are the lifeblood of most organizations, but digital transformation in this space continues to be a slow journey, as evidenced by how many agents continue to be supported by legacy solutions," said Keith Dawson, research director of CX, Ventana Research. "However, as customers increasingly demonstrate preference for new channels, self-service support, and have higher expectations for timely engagement, the industry is shifting toward a more innovative, digital-first model. As a company born in the digital and social world that has introduced new technology to compete with legacy CCaaS providers, Sprinklr is a formidable player in this space and well positioned to help digitally-focused and digital-native enterprises transform their service operations."

For more information on how Sprinklr is changing the customer service market, visit - https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sprinklr.com%2Fproducts%2Fcustomer-service%2F.

For more information on the more than 650 innovations - including 120 new CCaaS and 25 AI features – delivered in release 18.2 across Sprinklr’s four product suites, visit %3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.sprinklr.com%2Freleases%2F18-2%3C%2Fb%3E.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005005/en/