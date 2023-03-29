PLBY Group Names Marc Crossman COO and CFO

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. ( PLBY) (the “Company” or “PLBY Group”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced the appointment of Marc Crossman as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Lance Barton will remain with the Company as a strategic advisor to assist with an orderly transition.

Mr. Crossman joins PLBY Group from Rizvi Traverse Management, where he was a Partner and was responsible for investment sourcing and evaluation of technology venture capital investments from May 2021 to March 2023. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of RealD Me (now known as Rain Technology), a consumer electronics company, from February 2019 to April 2021. From 2015 to January 2019, Mr. Crossman worked as a consultant and managed personal investments. Before RealD Me, Mr. Crossman served as the Chief Financial Officer of Joe’s Jeans Inc. from 2003-2006, and its Chief Executive Officer from 2006 to 2015, during which time he built the company into a leading premium denim brand with distribution in over 30 countries, a base of retail stores across the United States, and a domestic wholesale distribution platform in over 1,000 department and specialty stores. From 1999 until 2003, Mr. Crossman served as a Vice President and Equity Analyst with J.P. Morgan Securities Inc.

“Marc brings a wealth of operating skills and financial discipline to the team, having been both a CEO in the consumer products and technology sectors and the CFO of a public company. I believe Marc will be able to unlock further cost savings beyond what we have already identified, as we move to a more capital light model with streamlined operations,” said Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group. “Marc will hit the ground running as we focus on our profitable growth initiatives.”

“I am thrilled to join Ben and the whole PLBY Group team,” said Mr. Crossman. “Having consulted with the Company for the past several weeks, I see tremendous opportunities to continue to streamline operations and build operational discipline across the entire organization. I also see significant opportunities to help create shareholder value by optimizing the assets we own and through the growth potential in the creator platform. Ben and I have worked together multiple times over the years and I am thrilled to help him in this next chapter for PLBY Group.”

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, driving billions of dollars in global consumer spending with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group’s mission — to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure — builds upon almost seven decades of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right.

Contact
Media: [email protected]
Investors: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5MzExOCM1NDc1MzM4IzIwMDUzNzc=
Playboy-Enterprises-Inc-.png
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.