NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. ( PGNY) a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, announced today its partnership with Children’s Hospital Association (CHA), a national voice for more than 220 children’s hospitals with over two million covered lives. Progyny’s selection as CHA’s preferred and exclusive partner means all participating member hospitals will be able to vet and contract directly with the benefit provider that delivers best-in-class care that consistently results in happier and healthier families at a lower cost than other family building solutions in the market.



“Progyny is honored to partner with CHA to provide its member hospitals with equitable fertility and family building benefits that drive better clinical outcomes and saves healthcare dollars,” said Pete Anevski, Progyny’s CEO. “Being chosen by CHA, one of the most well-known organizations in healthcare, shows the trust Progyny has garnered within the industry to support our healthcare heroes with their family building dreams.”

Progyny’s fertility and family building solution offers a customizable plan design that provides end-to-end episodic coverage, empowering providers, and patients to pursue care plans that best serve their individualized needs, regardless of biological or financial barriers. This results in healthier pregnancies and babies, all while saving employers’ healthcare dollars. Additionally, as the healthcare industry faces staffing shortages and high turnover, the CHA hospital members that opt for Progyny’s benefit will have a competitive edge when it comes to recruiting and retaining top talent.

“At CHA, we understand how important the health and well-being of hospital staff is, especially at children’s hospitals, because we know it goes hand-in-hand with the care received by patients,” said Kristie Seibert, GBDS, Director of Insurance Services at Children's Hospital Association. “We partnered with Progyny because we knew we could trust them to provide the high standard of care, education, support, and empathy that we hold ourselves to.”

Eligible employees and members of Children’s Hospital Association that opt for Progyny’s solution will gain convenient access to over 950 of the nation’s most sought-after fertility specialists so they can choose a physician and path to parenthood that best meets their needs, as well as concierge support from a dedicated fertility coach to ease the stress and anxiety common to fertility treatment and family building journeys.

For more information about the Progyny and Children’s Hospital Association partnership, please visit: https://go.progyny.com/CHA

About Progyny

Progyny ( PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

About Children's Hospital Association

Children’s Hospital Association is the national voice of more than 220 children’s hospitals, advancing child health through innovation in the quality, cost and delivery of care.

Media:

Selena Yang

[email protected]

Investors:

James Hart

[email protected]