Arcadia+Biosciences%2C+Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, today announced that it will release its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year financial and business results after market close on March 30, 2023.

The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss fourth-quarter and year-end results and the year’s key strategic achievements. Interested participants can join the conference call using the following options:

An audio-only webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors+section of Arcadia’s website.

To join the live call, please register here, and a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided.

Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the company’s investor website.

