Consolidated+Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) today announced that Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at New Street Research’s Second Annual Fiber to the Future Conference on Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:45 p.m. ET and hold small group meetings with investors. A live webcast link for the fireside chat will be available on Consolidated’s Investor Relations website https%3A%2F%2Fir.consolidated.com.

About Consolidated Communications

