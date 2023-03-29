Tenable Delivers Cloud Security Posture Management for Multi-cloud and Hybrid Environments

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Expanded availability of Agentless Assessment enables organizations to quickly and easily discover and assess all cloud assets for vulnerabilities and weaknesses

COLUMBIA, Md., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, the Exposure Management company, today announced significant advancements to Tenable Cloud Security, a unified and scalable Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and vulnerability management solution delivered on the Tenable One exposure management platform, and expanded availability of Tenable Agentless Assessment for Microsoft Azure.

Hybrid and multi-cloud strategies enable organizations to satisfy unique business requirements and accelerate innovation. But managing highly complex and distributed cloud environments – each with its own security tools, processes and specialized skill requirements – is neither easy nor straightforward. As a result, security issues such as simple misconfigurations and excessive privileges – the root cause of the majority of cloud breaches – can go unseen.

Tenable Cloud Security enables organizations to achieve consistent cloud security and compliance by bringing all cloud vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and drift across multi-cloud and cloud-native environments to the forefront, providing organizations with a unified cloud security solution that simplifies and scales cloud security posture management. Tenable Cloud Security’s built-in best practices consistently enforce security posture and compliance across environments, detecting and preventing risky configurations from ever reaching cloud runtimes.

When deployed as part of Tenable One, customers gain advanced vulnerability prioritization capabilities and automated remediation workflows, enabling security and DevOps teams to prioritize remediation efforts where they can have the biggest impact on security and compliance posture.

“Cloud environments are in a constant state of change, meaning that security, compliance and governance is a ‘never-done’ job,” said Nico Popp, chief product officer, Tenable. “With more than half of data breaches occurring in the cloud, organizations are racing against the clock and cannot afford for weak code to go into runtime. To effectively scale security at the speed and scale of the cloud, the pendulum must swing from reactive threat detection and response to exposure management and preventive cloud security posture management.”

Additional new and enhanced CSPM features include:

  • Continuous Discovery and Assessment - Improved cloud account onboarding enables organizations to continuously discover and assess both managed and unmanaged cloud accounts, limiting blind spots and minimizing risks.
  • Most Comprehensive Policy Portal, Views and Content - New policy portal makes it easy to view and customize over 1,500 out-of-the-box policies spanning 20 industry benchmarks and regulations. Enriched by the expertise and speed of Tenable Research, including the industry’s most comprehensive library of 71,000 known vulnerabilities, Tenable Cloud Security has 2.6 times more cloud Center for Internet Security (CIS) certifications than any other cloud security vendor. Organizations can visualize misconfiguration details, impacted resources and all the context needed to quickly remediate issues. With the new low code policy group editor, organizations can create custom policy groups enabling security teams to build custom policy groups leveraging existing policies.
  • Automated Cloud-to-Cloud Drift Detection - New drift detection enables organizations to maintain compliance by detecting configuration drift in runtime and between Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), automating pull requests including corrected code or step-by-step instructions to the right owner, or applying remediation code automatically to significantly reduce mean-time-to-remediation.
  • Enhanced Reporting and Collaboration: Enhanced reporting capabilities enable security teams to accurately report on key metrics to executive leadership while increasing cross functional collaboration between security operations and compliance teams. Report and share security posture findings by role, function or by industry benchmarks and regulatory frameworks – such as CIS, SOC 2 and 20+ others.

More information on CSPM from Tenable is available at: https://www.tenable.com/solutions/cloud-security-posture-management

About Tenable
Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Media Contact:
Tenable
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5MzE1MSM1NDc1NDMyIzIxMjA3MDI=
Tenable-Holdings-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.