Financial Advisor Joaquin Lopez Joins LPL Financial

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Joaquin Lopez of Lopez Wealth Management has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $130 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Lincoln Investment Planning.

Based in Cranberry Township just north of Pittsburgh, Pa., Lopez is a U.S. Army Veteran who served in active duty during Operation Desert Shield. Upon his return home, he became a counselor with the PA Public School Retirement System and then joined the financial services industry, where he has spent the past 23 years building a boutique practice that specializes in helping public school educators.

“I really focus on retirement planning, account accumulation and distribution, and building portfolios to help clients with their short term and long term needs,” Lopez said. “As an independent advisor, I’ve made excellent customer service a priority.”

Looking for enhanced technology, more home office support and a broader service model to meet the evolving needs of his clients, Lopez turned to LPL for the next chapter of his business.

“At LPL, my client’s digital experiences will be greatly enhanced, especially with the mobile app that will allow them to access their account information on the go,” Lopez said. “I also value the lower-cost fee-based platforms that I now have access to in order to find the most suitable investments for my clients, who vary a great deal in account value, income and distribution needs.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “It is a pleasure to welcome Joaquin to the LPL community. We are committed to investing in robust, integrated technology capabilities designed to help advisors build successful practices and provide clients with differentiated experiences. We look forward to supporting Lopez Wealth Management for years to come.”

Related

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve**, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors. (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Lopez Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:
[email protected]
(704) 996-1840

Tracking #1-05364122

ti?nf=ODc5MjU1OCM1NDczNzIxIzIwMTkxNDA=
LPL-Financial-Holdings-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.