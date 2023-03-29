Phoenix Motorcars to Participate in the Maxim Group's Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Conference

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Phoenix+Motorcars (the “Company” or “Phoenix”) (Nasdaq: PEV), a leader in manufacturing of all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, today announced that its management team is scheduled to participate in Maxim Group’s Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Conference on Thursday, March 30th. Chris Wang, Phoenix’s Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Hastings, its Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy, will participate in the “Multiple Markets for EVs” panel at 4:00 pm EDT.

Attendance at this conference will be available to M-Vest members, or to individuals who become an M-Vest members by clicking here.

Phoenix Motorcars’ most recent investor materials can be accessed via its website at https%3A%2F%2Fphoenixmotorcars.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Finvestor-overview%2Fdefault.aspx.

As previously highlighted, Phoenix Motorcars will announce its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 earnings on Wednesday, March 29th after market close. This release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the Phoenix Motorcars management team at 5:00 pm EDT. Interested investors and other parties may access a live webcast of the conference, which will be available on the Events and Presentations page within the Investor+Relations section of Phoenix Motorcars’ website.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc., a pioneer in the electric vehicle (“EV”) industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and light- and medium-duty EVs and sells electric forklifts and electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets. Phoenix markets its commercial, medium-duty EVs (shuttle buses, school buses, municipal transit vehicles and delivery trucks, among others) under its “Phoenix Motorcars” brand. Phoenix intends to bring “EdisonFuture” to market by 2025, which is its light-duty EV truck offering for the recreational and commercial market. For more information, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230322005153r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005153/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.