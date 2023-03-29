Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading global provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced the winner of its $100,000 Win the Truck of Your Dreams sweepstakes.

During a companywide celebration at Atkore headquarters in February, Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, presented the grand prize to electrical contractor Brian Supplee, a Project Manager at Ohio-based U.S. Utility Contractor Co., Inc. Before entering the sweepstakes, Brian relied on Atkore to supply PVC conduit, rigid galvanized steel conduit, and strut products for construction projects.

“As an instructor and contractor, it’s important for us to have efficiency,” Supplee said. “The tools and training available from Atkore really provide us with that. It’s a lot easier to have a one-stop shop, and one thing I’ve learned from this experience is that Atkore is a total solutions provider.”

“Win the Truck of Your Dreams celebrates our electrical contractor customers and underscores Atkore’s commitment to Building Better Together with them,” said Waltz. “Building Better Together is not just a tagline—it’s part of our DNA. It means delivering a full suite of products and solutions from nearly 30 brands to electrical trade professionals whenever and wherever they need them around the world.”

With approximately 47 manufacturing facilities worldwide, Atkore offers an unmatched breadth of electrical products and solutions. Atkore ensures that electricity safely and efficiently runs through all types of facilities and infrastructure projects worldwide. Whether for roads, bridges, data centers, warehouses, hospitals, manufacturing plants, or high-rise buildings, Atkore supplies products and services that meet electrical contractors’ unique needs.

Product lines include everything from PVC, HDPE, steel, fiberglass and specialty conduit to armored cable, cable management systems, fasteners, safety and security products and framing systems. Atkore’s array of support resources include online training via Atkore University and a full suite of webinars, the Atkore Virtual Solutions Center with its 3D application environment, mobile showrooms that bring product demos and training directly to worksites, and the Atkore BIM Tool Bar plugin for Revit. No other supplier provides electrical trade professionals with that level of flexibility, training and convenience.

Meanwhile, Atkore continues to focus on new product and service innovations—and on further expanding its product portfolio to meet electrical contractors’ emerging needs.

“When you work with Atkore, you have a passionate team behind you, along with the high quality and reputation of long-term brands,” Waltz said. These include nearly 100-year-old brands like AFC Cable Systems and Unistrut to Allied Tube & Conduit, Cope Cable Tray, FRE Composites, US Tray, Heritage Plastics and United Poly Systems. For additional product insights, visit Atkore’s New+Products+Portal.

Atkore’s role with contractors is to be there with them every step of the way as jobs move from conception to completion. “We are committed to making your life as an electrical contractor as easy as possible,” Waltz said.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together—a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

