Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with Manassas City Public Schools in Virginia. The school district will use Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® security solution at its high school, screening over 2,300 students daily as part of a layered approach to school safety.

The district had been considering screening for weapons for a while following a number of nationwide incidents, but it didn’t want students to be subject to an invasive screening and negative start to their day. After seeing Evolv Express being used at another site in the Washington, DC area, district officials researched to find the right advanced weapons screening system for their schools.

“I’m proud of our School Board and district for adding this additional safety measure for our school,” said Mike Pflugrath, Osbourn High School’s principal. “It took a moment for the students to understand what would happen as they moved through the screeners on the first day, but by the second or third day, they saw just how easy and non-intrusive the system is.”

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. The technology allows designated security officials to tell the difference between threats and most everyday items people carry to school such as cell phones or keys. Osbourn High School is using four Evolv Express systems, allowing its more than 2,000 students, staff, and visitors to walk through every morning without always having to stop and be checked one by one unless something is detected.

“Evolv is proud to be a part of the safety plan at Manassas City Public Schools,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “The students and staff at Osbourn High School have already talked about how glad they are that the district implemented a screening solution. That’s a common thread among all the schools we work with. Evolv helps bring peace of mind to a school community, allowing them to focus on learning in a safer environment.”

Manassas City Public Schools is the latest school system to partner with Evolv. Atlanta+Public+Schools, Nebraska%26rsquo%3Bs+Winnebago+Public+Schools, and Spartanburg+School+District+Six+in+South+Carolina, among others, have all seen a more efficient screening process in their school environments since installing Evolv.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 500 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fevolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2021, that was filed with the SEC on March 28, 2022, as may be updated in other filings we make with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022 that was filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005252/en/

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership