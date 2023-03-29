Duck Creek Earns Three XCelent Awards from Celent

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In its highest-ranking category, Celent names Duck Creek Policy a Luminary in the analyst firm’s most recent Technical Capabilities Matrix

Boston, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has earned three XCelent awards for Advanced Technology, Breadth of Functionality, and Customer Base and Support in Celent’s report, Policy Administration Systems: P&C Insurance, North America, 2023. Celent is a leading global research and advisory firm focused on technology, and the report provides an overview of the policy administration systems available for property and casualty insurance carriers.

The report provides an overview of the functionality, customer bases, lines of business, technology, implementation, pricing, and support of a broad spectrum of systems and vendors. Duck Creek’s positioning is an outcome of its continuous investment in modernizing and scaling its cloud-based SaaS (software-as-a-service) solution. Duck Creek Policy offers insurers full policy lifecycle solutions with features and functions that are deployable within Microsoft Azure.

“We are proud to be recognized for our full policy lifecycle solutions by Celent and to earn their highest marks in the Technical Capabilities Matrix for our advanced technology and breadth of functionality,” said Andy Yohn, VP of Product Strategy, Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek Policy is specifically designed to help insurers scale and accelerate their strategic policy goals, whether that’s advancing their speed to market, personalizing the customer or consumer experience, and easing end-to-end workflows.”

One of the report’s co-authors Donald Light, Director in Celent’s North America Property/Casualty Practice, commented, “Duck Creek Policy reflects a continuing investment in usability, with well-designed screens for business users. The system can be integrated with a variety of data sources and analytics solutions. Duck Creek Policy offers insurers a full set of features and functions, deployable in Azure, with a growing ecosystem of solutions and implementation partners.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

ti?nf=ODc5Mjk3MCM1NDc0OTMzIzIxMjQ1NzU=
Duck-Creek-Technologies.png
Carley Bunch
Duck Creek Technologies
+1 (201) 962-6091
[email protected]

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.