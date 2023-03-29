Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Rosenblatt Securities. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bakkt.com. A replay of the webcasts will also be available after the event.

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt builds technology that connects commerce. Our vision is to connect the digital economy by offering one platform for cryptocurrency, loyalty, and commerce. We enable our partners and clients to deliver new opportunities to their customers through SaaS and API solutions that unlock crypto and drive loyalty, powering engagement and performance. Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bakkt.com%2F | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fbakkt%2F.

