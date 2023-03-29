FAT Brands Announces Launch of New Charitable Arm, FAT Brands Foundation

New 501(c)(3) Organization Formed to Further Unite Communities in Which Restaurant Franchising Company Operates

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., a leading global franchising company that owns restaurant brands including Johnny Rockets, Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 12 other concepts, is pleased to announce the official launch of its newly formed 501(c)(3) charitable organization, FAT Brands Foundation. Created to amplify the existing charitable efforts of its 17-brand portfolio, the foundation will partner with local non-profit organizations in areas in which FAT Brands has a presence to provide essential programs to help families and communities thrive.

“Giving back has always been a part of the FAT Brands DNA,” said Jessica Wiederhorn, President of FAT Brands Foundation and Head of Non-Traditional Sales and Partnerships at FAT Brands. “With our company continuing to grow in size, we wanted to take our charitable efforts to the next level by launching a new arm that more broadly supports our employees and customers’ beloved communities. We are excited to be officially live and to have the opportunity to become more engrained with local non-profits that are committed to making a positive impact in the markets where we operate. Our mission is wide-ranging so we can meaningfully serve each community on a local, specific level.”

The foundation was seeded with a $250,000 donation from FAT Brands upon its inception and will continue to receive support from its parent company to further the directive of the organization in the years to come. For non-profits interested in applying for a grant or for those interested in donating to the foundation, please visit www.fatbrands.com/foundation.

For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands
FAT Brands ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About FAT Brands Foundation
Founded in 2022, the FAT Brands Foundation was created to uplift and unite the communities in which FAT Brands operates. While the company’s 17-brand portfolio is deeply rooted in charitable initiatives both locally and nationally, FAT Brands, as an organization, is seeking to magnify those efforts further. The 501(c)(3) organization is aimed at partnering with local non-profit organizations to provide essential programs to help families and communities thrive.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands
[email protected]
860-212-6509

