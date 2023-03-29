Three XPO Leaders Named 2023 SDCE "Pros to Know"

Diana Brown, Marissa Christensen and Jay Silberkleit recognized for accomplishments in customer relations and technology

GREENWICH, Conn., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (: XPO), a leading provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, today announced that three of its business leaders have been selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) magazine to receive its “Pros to Know” award. XPO’s 2023 SDCE winners are:

  • Diana Brown, senior vice president, sales operations and customer experience, leads the functional teams that are instrumental to XPO’s high customer satisfaction ratings. Her analysis keeps the company attuned to customer expectations.
  • Marissa Christensen, vice president, national sales, leads the expansion of XPO’s mission-critical partnerships with customers. She has created knowledge-sharing practices that leverage the skills of XPO’s most experienced sales professionals.
  • Jay Silberkleit, chief information officer, leads the company’s innovation strategy and information systems, as well as the ongoing development of XPO’s proprietary technology. His team excels at aligning software developments with commercial, financial and performance objectives.

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “Diana, Marissa and Jay exemplify the ability of our team to deliver world-class results for our customers. I congratulate them on this well-deserved award and thank SDCE for recognizing XPO for a third straight year.”

SDCE describes the 2023 Pros to Know as outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other supply chain leaders. The magazine received a record number of nominations for this year’s award at nearly 400 candidates.

