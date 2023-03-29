Selina+Hospitality+PLC (“Selina”, NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, announced the Company is giving guests and the local community the chance to honor Earth by participating in Earth+Hour, a worldwide environmental movement that will take place this year on March 25.

This annual event encourages participants to dedicate one hour to Earth as a symbol of commitment to reconnecting, restoring, and taking care of the planet. From 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. local time that day, Selina properties across six continents will invite guests and local visitors to participate in a variety of ways, including turning off technology and joining special events and programs that support personal growth and spotlight the need for environmental preservation.

“60 minutes can make a difference. Millions of people across the globe have participated in Earth Hour for the last 17 years, and we’re approaching the experience in a distinctly Selina way,” commented Rafi Museri, co-founder and CEO of Selina. “Sustainability has always been one of Selina’s core brand values and we strive to implement eco-friendly practices whenever possible. We only have one Earth, and Selina is dedicated to doing our part at every opportunity.”

Historically, Earth Hour has encouraged participants to turn off all electronics and refrain from using other electricity for one hour as a way to take tangible environmental action and conserve energy. In addition to turning off the electricity, Selina’s unique Earth Hour activities will include:

Music events, like an unplugged acoustic session featuring local artists, drum ceremonies, sound healing workshops and singing bowl ceremonies.

Programs around mindfulness, like an intention ceremony, meditation session and astrology workshop.

Other immersive experiences like yoga classes, breath out workshops, outdoor wellness sessions and Selina’s signature cacao ceremony.

Selina has been a sustainability-focused brand since its inception, decorating each hotel property with upcycled furniture and often engaging local artists to design elements within the hotel in order to support the local community. The brand highly values sustainability and does everything it can to positively contribute to the environment. The company’s first ESG+report is available online and is planned to be updated annually.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 24 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwhatis.selina.com%2F or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Earth Hour

Born in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment, inspiring individuals, communities, businesses and organizations in more than 190 countries and territories to take tangible environmental action. Historically, Earth Hour has focused on the climate crisis, but more recently, Earth Hour has strived to also bring the pressing issue of nature loss to the fore. The aim is to create an unstoppable movement for nature, as it did when the world came together to tackle climate change. The movement recognizes the role of individuals in creating solutions to the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges and harnesses the collective power of its millions of supporters to drive change. Visit www.earthhour.org to find out about Earth Hour events around the world. Together, let’s create the #BiggestHourForEarth.

