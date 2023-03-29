SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming ( SLGG), a global leader in building immersive entertainment experiences, announced today the company will post its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at approximately 4:10 pm Eastern Time. A webinar will be held the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.



Super League Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Webinar

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 pm Eastern Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0779 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0914 Webinar: Register Here

A replay of the webinar will be available on Super League’s investor relations website and can also be accessed here.

About Super League Gaming

Super League ( SLGG) is the rocketship to the metaverse. A global leader in creating innovative & immersive entertainment experiences, platform & audience monetization and dynamic content feeding channels across the world's top gaming platforms. Fueled by an insatiable desire to stay on the forefront of this ever-evolving meta landscape, Super League pioneers' proprietary digital solutions that provide unparalleled access to the highly-coveted global gaming audience. Super League also creates vibrant in-game communities through the development of innovative experiences and custom content, delivering powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with audiences of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

