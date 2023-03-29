Super League Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Date for Thursday, March 30, 2023

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming ( SLGG), a global leader in building immersive entertainment experiences, announced today the company will post its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at approximately 4:10 pm Eastern Time. A webinar will be held the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Super League Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Webinar

Date:Thursday, March 30, 2023
Time:5:00 pm Eastern Time
Dial-in:1-877-407-0779
International Dial-in:1-201-389-0914
Webinar:Register Here

A replay of the webinar will be available on Super League’s investor relations website and can also be accessed here.

About Super League Gaming

Super League ( SLGG) is the rocketship to the metaverse. A global leader in creating innovative & immersive entertainment experiences, platform & audience monetization and dynamic content feeding channels across the world's top gaming platforms. Fueled by an insatiable desire to stay on the forefront of this ever-evolving meta landscape, Super League pioneers' proprietary digital solutions that provide unparalleled access to the highly-coveted global gaming audience. Super League also creates vibrant in-game communities through the development of innovative experiences and custom content, delivering powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with audiences of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
[email protected]

Media Contact
Gillian Sheldon
[email protected]

