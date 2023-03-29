Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced that Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has selected Halliburton Landmark’s DecisionSpace® 365 Well Construction applications powered by iEnergy® Hybrid Cloud to plan, design, and construct safe, cost effective, and productive wells.

DecisionSpace 365 applications empower an agile enterprise and bring planning, design, and operations together to create a digital twin of the well construction process. The applications provide operators real time and efficient collaboration with oilfield service providers and drilling contractors.

“Hess is using advanced technology to elevate our operational performance and do that sustainably,” said Richard Lynch, SVP, Technology and Services at Hess. “We look forward to applying this solution to help reduce well costs and optimize our digital workflow.”

With DecisionSpace 365 powered by iEnergy hybrid cloud, Hess can leverage predictive drilling analytics using artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) and gain comprehensive oversight across the entire well construction lifecycle.

“Our Landmark technology provides an open and agnostic platform that enables automation using AI/ML and integrates seamlessly with third-party systems throughout drilling plan, design and execute workflows,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting. “We are excited to collaborate with Hess to help increase shared access to enterprise knowledge and cross-team collaboration, which will positively impact their digital workflows.”

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005173/en/