The nominations signal continued APUS student and alumni recognition by the Presidential Management Fellows Program

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen master's degree students from American Military University (AMU) have been named Presidential Management Fellowship (PMF) Finalists for the Class of 2023, American Public University System (APUS) announced today. Since 2011, over 75 APUS students and alumni have achieved this status in the highly competitive government fellowship program.

The PMF Program is the federal government's premier leadership development program for advanced degree holders with a mission to recruit and develop tomorrow's federal government leaders from all segments of society.

"We congratulate our American Military University students for receiving this prestigious recognition from the Presidential Management Fellows Program," said Nuno Fernandes, APUS president. "This distinction is a testament to their leadership capabilities and dedication to public service, and we are honored to support them in their studies as they advance in their careers."

The 2023 APUS finalists are (with degree programs included):

Scott Baird , Master of Arts, Homeland Security

, Master of Arts, Homeland Security George Bernhardt , Master of Arts, Management

, Master of Arts, Management Mark Bryson , Master of Arts, Security Management

, Master of Arts, Security Management Alesia Hilton , Master of Arts, Supply Chain Management

, Master of Arts, Supply Chain Management Kaleb Hoeft , Master of Arts, International Relations and Global Security

, Master of Arts, International Relations and Global Security Terrell Jackson , Master of Arts, Management

, Master of Arts, Management Erica Kebert , Master of Arts, International Relations and Global Security

, Master of Arts, International Relations and Global Security Esau Lolis, Master of Arts, Management

Andrina Mills , Master of Business Administration

, Master of Business Administration Willie Nixon , Master of Science, Applied Business Analytics

, Master of Science, Applied Business Analytics Thomas Peters , Master of Arts, Intelligence Studies

, Master of Arts, Intelligence Studies Joshua Rand-Castillo , Master of Business Administration

, Master of Business Administration Jeffrey Sowa , Master of Arts, Legal Studies

"I am honored to share that I have been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Class of Presidential Management Fellows. I can now seek out placement throughout many agencies within the federal government," said Thomas Peters, a PMF finalist with a Master of Arts in Intelligence Studies from AMU. "With this selection I will be looking for roles within National Security, International Affairs, and in the Intelligence communities – and can't wait to see how this opportunity, along with all I have learned at AMU, can help me grow in my role with the federal government."

This year, the program selected 850 finalists from over 10,000 applications around the world. The 2023 Finalists represent approximately 98 different degree programs across 249 academic institutions worldwide.

"Presidential Management Fellows are the next generation of government leaders," said Kiran Ahuja, Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which runs the program. "The PMF program gives Fellows the leadership skills and exposure they need to make a difference in government and an impact within their community."

Past APUS finalists have subsequently secured fellowships at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), among other agencies. Each candidate will receive ongoing mentoring and coaching support through APUS Career Services, a benefit offered to all AMU and APU students and alumni.

A program of OPM, the two-year paid fellowship program selects highly qualified candidates to develop future leaders in government. An estimated 8,000 applicants have applied each year since it was established in 1977. The PMF program has placed fellows at 50 government agencies in roles that help them develop into strategic thinking problem-solvers. Fellows are also given extensive training opportunities.

