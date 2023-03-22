PR Newswire

WINNIPEG, MB, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, mkodo limited ("mkodo"), partnered with Premier Lotteries Ireland ("PLI" or "the Lottery") to update and optimize the Lottery's existing website to provide an enhanced user journey, as well as faster, safer, and more robust buying options for players. An award-winning digital solutions company, mkodo is part of the Pollard Digital Solutions (PDS) brand that encompasses all digital offerings from Pollard Banknote.

A key objective for the new website was to improve the player experience across desktop and mobile. This was accomplished, in part, by upgrading the user journeys for the available entertainment options, namely draw games and instant win games. Providing players with a secure and robust transactional experience was also a top priority. Partnering with mkodo has allowed PLI to make purchasing tickets a seamless experience. mkodo supported PLI with the smooth implementation of Bank of Ireland Payment Acceptance (popularly known as BOIPA), a transactional technology that facilitates speedy and secure payments for players using the Lottery's new web and mobile products.

"Through discovery workshops, mkodo worked collaboratively with PLI to enrich the Lottery's web and mobile sites," said Will Whitehead, Commercial Director, mkodo. "Presenting PLI and its customers with this reimagined approach has resulted in an intuitive user experience that makes ticket purchases more efficient and secure."

"PLI is committed to giving our players an exceptional lottery experience," said Stephen Reid, Head of Digital Products, PLI. "Our new website emphasizes player protection while improving the overall user experience. Thanks to mkodo's support, we're confident these new enhancements provide exciting, next-level ways to engage with our products in the digital realm."

About mkodo

mkodo is a leading provider of digital apps and user interfaces for the lottery and gaming industry worldwide. Founded in 2001, the company has been recognized for its core strength to develop and deliver successful digital experiences to the target audience of their customers' online users. mkodo's clientele comprises several leading lotteries and gaming companies around the world, including the majority of the Canadian lotteries and some of the largest gaming operators in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.mkodo.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premier-lotteries-ireland-partners-with-mkodo-a-pollard-banknote-companyto-launch-improved-lottery-website-301778472.html

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited