SAN JOSE, Calif., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, NBVAF)(“Nubeva” or the “Company”) , today reported strong year over year results in Revenue, Gross Margins, Net Earnings and Expenses for the first 9 months of its fiscal year as well as its most recent 3-month period.



"We are thrilled to report such outstanding results," said Randy Chou, CEO of Nubeva. "This success is a testament to the value of our breakthrough Ransomware Reversal product, our team’s hard work, and our ability to execute in a highly dynamic market. I am proud of what we have accomplished, and management feels very good about our position and outlook."

In addition to solid revenue growth, Nubeva also reported that plans to be cash flow positive in 2023 , operating expenses are being effectively managed, and the pipeline is growing. The company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis can be found on SEDAR . A recorded interview with Nubeva’s CMO, Steve Perkins, that answers questions about Nubeva’s business can be found here .

"We have a highly effective and efficient operating model that enables us to continue delivering value to our customers while driving growth and profitability," said Chou. "We remain focused on our strategic initiatives to sustain this momentum and deliver long-term value to our customers, employees and stakeholders."

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages so businesses never pay ransoms again.

Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers. For a private briefing on Nubeva’s ransomware decryption solutions, contact us .

